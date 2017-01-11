"Pacific Rim: Uprising" Update: John Boyega Spotted In The Production

John Boyega attends the Gala Screening of Disney's 'Queen Of Katwe' during the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 9, 2016 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images/Jeff Spicer)

Everyone went with excitement when the sequel to 2013's Pacific Rim was announced. The film was extravagantly directed by Guillermo Del Toro, putting up a show between Jaegers and Kaijus. Now, a sequel is in works and it has been silent regarding possible leads but an information spurted involving John Boyega playing an important role.

According to Cinema Blend, John Boyega was spotted in Australia wearing the uniform of a Jaeger driver. The photo was shot by a resident of Sydney and in the photo, it shows Boyega wearing the suit and wandering around an area. The website speculated that there will be much editing to happen regarding the façade of the area.

It was during summer that Boyega was added to the Pacific Rim franchise since he's also known for Star Wars. And from information gathered, the actor is set to play Idris Elba's son, who was mentioned prior to Elba's character death. Elba played Stacker Pentecost and sacrificed himself in the original movie for the salvation of the remaining protagonists.

Further, Bloody - Disgusting added some information with the casting starting with Rinko Kikuchi. According to them, cinematographer Dan Midel posted some pictures on his Instagram showing Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman as possible reenacting their roles. This is important as it is cleared that no leads from the original film is set to be returning and the only connection of the first film to the sequel is Boyega's character being the son of Stacker Pentecost.

The production team is still holding some valuable information specially with the latest rendition of the film's title, Pacific Rim: Uprising, contrary to what was initially announced as Pacific Rim: Maelstrom. With this is the film's plot too

Stay tuned for more updates. What are your comments regarding the Pacific Rim: Uprising? Share it with us through the comments below.