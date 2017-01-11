"Mad Max" Sequel Update: Tom Hardy Speaks Up On Second Film

Best film of the year, was what they said about 2015's "Mad Max", directed by George Miller. It is surely one of the exquisite films of that year knowing that it was nominated and won for multiple Academy awards. Now, the fans are waiting for the sequel which is surely to be a big hit following the success of the Fury Road. Here is what the lead actor has to say.

According to Slash Film, Tom Hardy, star of the "Fury Road", has spoken up in an interview on his thoughts for the sequel to "Mad Max". In his words "Yeah I believe so! I don't know when that starts, but I believe that's in the books. There's a couple of those floating around. I'm waiting for the call to come. It was so good, man." There, it was implied that even Hardy is just waiting to be called upon and secure that Oscar worthy role again.

Further, Cinema Blend thinks that since it was said to be floating around, it is clear that George Miller have ideas to make the "Mad Max" films with rumors saying that Wasteland would be the sequel's title. The website also discussed about the protagonist role which was Mel Gibson's initially but eventually went to Tom Hardy, which was a great choice.

Meanwhile, George Miller cleared some information linked to him saying that he was done with Wasteland. In his interview he said that it was a completely garbled interview that with all the background noise, the journalist heard wrong information.

He clarified that he has two more stories to write on regarding the Mad Max franchise which is surely exciting. The director indicated that before going for another wide scale film, he's headed right now for smaller and less technical films as maybe part of the preparation for another award worthy film.

