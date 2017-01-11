'Wolverine 3' Update: Director Share New Photo Amidst Film’s Nearing Release

Hugh Jackman will always be the X-Men Wolverine and now, the third film is on the plate just waiting for less than 3 months before its release. The character has been always known to be portrayed by Jackman since 2003's X - Men trilogy and now, as what is said to be the last film where we will see him as Logan, the director and actor really did tease the fans with the recently released photos.

According to Comic Book, the latest image of Logan from the upcoming Old Man Logan/ Wolverine 3 is a hi - res, colorful photo of Jackman with his bearded chin. James Mangold, director, share the photo on Twitter with the caption of the camera and specs used to take the shot. The upcoming film is Mangold's second film with Jackman as he did 2013's The Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Movie Web shared some of the insights happening for the third Wolverine film. In their article, they shared how Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds, shared his thought on Jackman retiring the character and saying that he was hoping for a Deadpool vs. Wolverine film in the franchise. However, Jackman response said that "totally see how that's the perfect fit" but added that timing may be wrong since Deadpool's stardom came up late.

Further, Jackman also tweeted a photo with a caption of "Fight or flight" showing his character running through the woods. Lastly, the studio has yet to reveal a synopsis on the Old Man Logan comic adaptation wherein the third film is based. The film is set to capture the life of Logan with his deteriorating super healing powers which is set in year 2024. The film will also feature a clone Wolverine as teased in the X - Men: Apocalypse film.

