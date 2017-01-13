“Beauty and The Beast” Update: Photos Revealed Shows First Look On Beast and Gaston

Another live - action film is on the makes from Disney and it is the Beauty and the Beast. The animated version is surely famous and widely known by many kids and adults around the globe and now, with Emma Watson playing as Belle, people do anticipate her gorgeous outlook but what about the Beast and the Gaston?

According to Slash Film, four new photos surfaced online giving people a preview of the upcoming live -action film of Beauty and the Beast. It provided the first look on Dan Stevens as the Beast while Luke Evans as Gaston. The two shots of the Beast includes one with Emma Watson's Belle can be said as the most interesting as they are seen in an abandoned room which is maybe within the castle. Such scene couldn't be neglected as it may be sticking with the animated version of the film in providing the Beast's room.

Meanwhile, Comic Book detailed that the shots with Luke Evan's Gaston can be recognized from the original animated film with him inciting the crowd to storm down the Beast's castle. Regarding such scene, Evan's said that "We didn't tone him down. I think we did the opposite. Everything he does, he does extreme. There was no point trying to find a way to tone it down."

Beauty and the Beast is an upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated film of same name. The film will feature the adventure of Belle as she was taken as a prisoner of the Beast in his castle. Belle will proceed to befriend the Beast and learns to look beyond the Beast's outside appearance in search of the prince within. The film has a stellar cast and is set to take the theaters in March 17, 2017.

