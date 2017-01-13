Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

“CHiPs” Update: Film’s trailer released

First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 01:20 AM EST
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards sponsored by FIJI Water at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Numerous comedic cop buddy films have been released in the past couple years and now, Warner Bros. has presented us with a film adaptation of the 70's series, CHiPs. The film stars Michael Pena and Dax Shepard as the cop buddies that is set to solve a crime and help people and now, the studio has released the trailer for the upcoming comedy.

According to Movie Web, Warner Bros. gave the green light to excite people with the upcoming comedy film, Chips. The film will star Dax Shepard as the director and actor of the Chips with Michael Pena, from Ant-man, as Frank.

Chips is based from the 70s show that starred Larry Wilcox as John Baker and Erik Estrada as Frank Poncherello. The series revolved around the two men and their motorcycle bike tandem that helped people  and solving crimes.

Collider added that the synopsis of the upcoming comedy film involve Baker as a beaten up professional motorbiker who is trying to fix his life by being an officer while Ponch is an FBI agent with a mission to go undercover in investigating a possible heist. Nonetheless, the two are bound for action and comedy.

The film is said to be in rendition with 21 and 22 Jump Street which have been very successful as a cop buddy film but with the trailer, the film is promising comedic. The trailer was released and showed some of the witty lines that we might hear once the movie is out. With straight men having intimate moments as one source humor, I just hope the actors can deliver.

The film will star also Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Ryan Hansen, David Koechner, Michael Wiliams and Vincent D'Onofrio. Chips is scheduled to be released in March 24.

What are your thoughts on upcoming comedy action Chips? Leave your comments below.

 

 

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Ronda Rousey looked tired and beaten in recent photographs taken from her home in Venice Beach. She lost to Amanda Nunes in UFC 207 in just 48-seconds inside the octagon.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

