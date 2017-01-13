Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017 | Updated at 11:30 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

“Tomb Raider” Reboot Update: Into the Badlands Star Joins The Upcoming Remake

By Robert Gonzales (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 01:17 AM EST
Actor Daniel Wu attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Warcraft at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Actor Daniel Wu attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Warcraft at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo : Getty Images/Mike Windle)

Another video - game adaptation film is in the making and it isn't just any videogame but the Tomb Raider with Lara Croft. The upcoming film is known to be a reboot of the 2001's Tomb Raider with Angelina Jolie as the main character. The films were successful but still, a reboot is happening with Alicia Vikander as the latest Lara Croft. Now, a new star is being casted into the film which is familiar to Tv viewers.

According to WWG, Daniel Wu, an actor/ martial artist is set to join Vikander in Croft's adventure. The actor is known from the series Into the Badlands and is now inline to play Lu Ren, a captain of a ship who partners up with Vikander in her adventure to find her father.

Slash Film indicated that the character isn't from the video game itself and maybe the director or writer's rendition to give Lara Croft a masculine entity to help her. Daniel Wu is said to be a protégé of Jackie Chan after Wu starred in several Chinese films over the decades. One of his film include the 2016's Warcraft, another video game adaptation film.

The Tomb Raider reboot added Wu in accordance to the recent reports that Walton Goggins has been selected to play the character of the villain. Goggis is known from the Hateful Eight. The studio is quiet about the plot and character backgrounds of the upcoming video game film but more news shall come forth as the film's release is coming up.

Tomb Raider reboot will be directed by Roar Uthaug with coordination of the MGM and Warners Bros, all in partnership with Graham King's GK Films. Tomb Raider reboot is set to be released in March 2018.

What are your thoughts on the reboot of Tomb Raider? Share it with us through the comments below.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Wolverine 3' Update: Director Share New Photo Amidst Film’s Nearing Release

"Mad Max" Sequel Update: Tom Hardy Speaks Up On Second Film

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" Update: John Boyega Spotted In The Production

"Ghost In The Shell" Update: Original Anime Film Set To Hit Theaters In February

“Slender Man” Movie: Film Gets A Director

TagsDaniel Wu, Jackie Chan, Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider reboot, Graham king

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal.
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics