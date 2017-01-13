“Tomb Raider” Reboot Update: Into the Badlands Star Joins The Upcoming Remake

Another video - game adaptation film is in the making and it isn't just any videogame but the Tomb Raider with Lara Croft. The upcoming film is known to be a reboot of the 2001's Tomb Raider with Angelina Jolie as the main character. The films were successful but still, a reboot is happening with Alicia Vikander as the latest Lara Croft. Now, a new star is being casted into the film which is familiar to Tv viewers.

According to WWG, Daniel Wu, an actor/ martial artist is set to join Vikander in Croft's adventure. The actor is known from the series Into the Badlands and is now inline to play Lu Ren, a captain of a ship who partners up with Vikander in her adventure to find her father.

Slash Film indicated that the character isn't from the video game itself and maybe the director or writer's rendition to give Lara Croft a masculine entity to help her. Daniel Wu is said to be a protégé of Jackie Chan after Wu starred in several Chinese films over the decades. One of his film include the 2016's Warcraft, another video game adaptation film.

The Tomb Raider reboot added Wu in accordance to the recent reports that Walton Goggins has been selected to play the character of the villain. Goggis is known from the Hateful Eight. The studio is quiet about the plot and character backgrounds of the upcoming video game film but more news shall come forth as the film's release is coming up.

Tomb Raider reboot will be directed by Roar Uthaug with coordination of the MGM and Warners Bros, all in partnership with Graham King's GK Films. Tomb Raider reboot is set to be released in March 2018.

What are your thoughts on the reboot of Tomb Raider? Share it with us through the comments below.