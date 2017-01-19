“John Wick: Chapter 2” Update: Photos Show Reunion Of Keanu Reeves and Lawrence Fishburne

John Wick was really a great film in terms of action and thriller when it showed in 2014. The neo-thriller film introduced us to John Wick, a retired deadly assassin who retaliated when a group of thugs decided to kill his dog and steal his car. After that, everything didn't go good for them. And now, a Chapter Two for the film is set to be released this year.

According to Cinema Blend, to keep people with excitement for the release of John Wick: Chapter 2 this year, a new video was released by Lionsgate showing the destructive force of Keanu Reeves' character. The 2- minute video shortens the first film by showing the complete actions scenes that John Wick used to take his revenge. The short clip can be seen in Cinema Blend's page and it serves as a trailer for the Chapter 2 of John Wick which is said to focus on events prior to the first film.

Meanwhile, Polygon reported that new photos have been released online showing Wick confronting the character of Lawrence Fishburne. Other than that, the characters of Ruby Rose, Ian McShane and Common's unknown character is also featured in the set of photos. The John Wick: Chapter 2 film is going to show a lot of action scenes which is now in Rome. The film will be bloody as John Wick comes out of retirement to honor a pact he made with former associate. Due to this pact, he will confront the Continental Associations which is also home of skillful assassins headed to take John Wick's life.

The film is expected to be as good as the first film and John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theaters worldwide on February 10, 2017.

