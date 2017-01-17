“Jeeper Creepers 3” Update: Film Resumes To Pre-Production

Bat out of hell, the line used in Jeepers Creepers franchise which did scare a lot of kids and adults during its reign back in 2003. The 2nd installment was set in 2003 and many anticipated that the third film will be released immediately but such didn't happen. Now, the third film has been said to continue and must have been scheduled for a release this year but reports indicate that the project is still in pre-production.

According to Jo Blo, Jeepers Creepers 3 is back in pre - production after leaving Vancouver and has move the project to Louisiana. Nothing much was offered to the fans but rest assured that the third installment to the Jeepers Creepers will surely continue to finish the project.

Meanwhile, Comic Book offered some answers on why the third film took a lot of time to be done. The report started with then director, Victor Salva, who had a controversial past after being convicted of a sexual misconduct with a minor. The conviction proved fatal as he was ousted of the Jeepers Creepers franchise and eventually leading to the demise of the project.

However, rumors say that he is back as the director of the third film. Further, Jonathan Beck is said to be returning as the role of the Creeper.

For those unfamiliar, Jeepers Creepers is a franchise involving a monster that comes only every 23 years. The film became a horror icon which lead to many anticipating another film to enjoy and be horrified.

The film is set to reunite Jonathan Breck, with Ginna Phillips and Brandon Smith as the returning cast to the third installment. The plot is still unclear but stay tuned for more updates on casting and the storyline.

What are your thoughts on another Jeepers Creepers film?