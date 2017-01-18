'Fright Night 3' Update: Film Is A Follow Up To The 1985 Classic

Amidst the decade full of horror films, another franchise is coming to make their way into your nightmares. Fright Night 3 is reported to have been eyed to be a film this coming couple of years and it will continue much more of the saga that was left by the 1988's Fright Night 2. Now, the director of upcoming film has given a large update regarding the plot of the horror film.

According to Movie Web, many knows that the Fright Night remake, which was released in 2011, didn't serve up good for the classic film and even the sequel released in 2013 which was straight to DVD. Now, something is about to change as the director, Tom Holland, gave an update that he will take on the Fright Night 3 as sequel to 1985 classic.

The film is still not scheduled for anything since Holland sold the rights to Sony Pictures in order to get the film made. But, since there is a Copyright Act of 1976, the rights will be obtainable again in 2018 as said in the tweet of Tom Holland.

Bloody Disgusting added that the director surely cleared that the film will not in any way take part of the 2011 remake and will stay close to revive the scare nature of 1985 film into a franchise. For unfamiliar audience, Fright Night focused on Charles Brewster who gained knowledge that his neighbor is a blood-sucking vampire but nobody believed in his stories. In return, he just let Peter Vincent to take down the vampire since he's been a TV host that acts as a vampire hunter in other films.

Regarding the story, Tom Holland didn't release any information on what plot he's going to take but fans certainly hope that he's sticking with much better stories that the remake.