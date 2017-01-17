“Dumbo” Update: Tom Hanks And Will Smith Eyed To Star

Disney is moving toward another films this upcoming couple of years and first of them is "Dumbo". The film centered about an elephant with large pair of ears and its animated film premiered in 1941. Now, the production for "Dumbo" is eyeing two A-list star and a known director to make sure that things are done in time and done good.

According to Deadline, Disney is circling Will Smith to eye for the role in "Dumbo" which will be directed by Tim Burton. The studio is moving toward this possibility with Ehren Kruger's manuscript. This is a good one but might be hard to see since Smith is due to make the sequel for "Bad Boys 2", "Bad Boys for Life", with Martin Lawrence and is set to make it in theaters in 2018. Many anticipates that the team up of Smith and Burton would do good to the "Dumbo" film as seen in other CGI packed film of Burton, "Alice in Wonderland", which made around $1 billion in the process.

Meanwhile, another star is on the process of being the villain. In the report of Movie Web, Tom Hanks has been rumored to take part as the villain in the upcoming Dumbo film. It was said that he was immediately offered to take the role but it is not clear if he accepted such offer. This may be a conflict to his schedule as he was said to grab a role in "The Grey Hound", a "World War II" film. Nonetheless, it could be good to have him on board, seeing the success he brings to every film.

The "Dumbo" film centered around an elephant with lack of confidence as teams up with Timothy the Mouse to overcome such nature. The film still has no date but stay tuned for more updates.