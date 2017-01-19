“Ocean’s 8” Update: The Kardashians Will Make An Appearance

The Kardashians will not only be featured in television shows but also on the upcoming big theaters release of upcoming Ocean's feminine remake, Ocean's 8. Ocean's 8 is a reboot of the 2001 franchise of Ocean's Eleven starring Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon. The Ocean's 8 has a spectacular set of casting and addition to this is the two sisters that is said to make a cameo. Further details are below.

According to NME, Kim Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner are going to be seen in upcoming Ocean's 8 film after they've been casted with small roles. The reality stars have cameos in the film after they've been spotted in the New York City last January 17 shooting their scenes.

Independent added that the Kardashians will play as attendees of the fictional celebrity - filled gala in Metropolitan Museum wherein the plot centers. The heist will happen with Kardashians in the set to take the jewelry. The cameo news happened after Kim Kardashian was held at gun point robbery in Paris.

Kardashian previously was seen in movies such as Disaster movie, Deep in the Valley and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

Along with them, Ocean's 8 will have a stellar cast consisting of Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock as leaders. Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and Awkwafina are part of the ensemble with James Cordon given a supporting role in the crime film.

Matt Damon was reported to be included in the remake but his co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are still unknown. Ocean's 8 is set to hit theaters on June 18, 2018.

