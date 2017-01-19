“Ghost in the Shell” Update: Newest Trailer For The Film Hits This Week

Scarlett Johansson attends the global trailer launch for Paramount Pictures' 'Ghost in the Shell' at the Tabloid on November 13, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan(Photo : Getty Images/Tomohiro Ohsumi)

Ghost in the Shell is a film being anticipated by many since the film will showcase a live-action adaptation of the 1995 animated film about artificial intelligence. Now, even months before the premiere, many are still wondering why the studio is keen on keeping details hidden. But, recent reports indicate that there is a latest update on the release of a new trailer that will reveal much more and to excite the audience of its release.

According to Cinema Blend, the next major trailer for Ghost in the Shell will be premiered simultaneously with the showing of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage this January 20, 2017. This truly makes sense since the upcoming xXx 3 and Ghost in the Shell films both have the same studio, Paramount, and are said to be the biggest films they have for the early year. This is noticeably same with how the Marvel studios treated their films.

Ghost in the Shell is one upcoming movie to show more scenes in order to attract many audience since there are lots of films in competition this year. Comic Book added that the upcoming trailer will have atleast 2 minutes and 9 seconds runtime which can give the fans a hope of glimpse to the film's footage.

For those unfamiliar, Ghost in the Shell is a live-action adaptation of the 1995 animated film of same name. It will feature Scarlett Johansson as Major Killian, along with Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche and Michael Pitt. It will follow the story of the Major who leads the task force Section 9 and will tackle a dangerous adventure as she tries to prevent the extinction of advance technology.

Ghost in the Shell will hit theaters worldwide in March 31, 2017.

