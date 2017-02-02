â€˜The Batmanâ€™ Update: Solo Film Wonâ€™t Be Directed By Ben Affleck

We've known Ben Affleck's directorial skills on the 2012's Argo, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. And after he was announced as the director of upcoming "The Batman," many were thrilled that a DC film could go differently than the previous ones. However, recent news indicates that Affleck is backing down from the project as the director.

According to Digital Spy, Ben Affleck is looking for a director that will collaborate on him in doing the announced solo film, "The Batman." The announcement of him being the director came in April last year but now, Affleck is considering another director to replace him.

In his words, he said that "There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions." He added his statement that playing the director needs a lot of things such as focus and passion and that playing director and Bruce Wayne at the same time won't be an easy task.

However, all hopes are not lost for the Dark Knight to rise again in our theaters as Den of Geek reported. In their article, Ben Affleck elaborated his statement by indicating that the studio and him are now looking for another director which can impact the production they have already made on the project.

Meanwhile, Affleck's stepping down was speculated to be influenced by his movie, Live By Night, which had a hard time in the box office. Nonetheless, Affleck still worked on the screenplay of "The Batman" with Geoff Johns.

Affleck first played Bruce Wayne in last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which got negative reviews but still performed better on the market. He's expected to be seen in this year's Justice League as he teams up with Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, to find other superhero on Earth.

What are your thoughts on Affleck's step down as director? Share it with us in the comments below.