Saturday, February 04, 2017 | Updated at 4:58 AM ET

‘Scarface’ Update: Diego Luna Has Been Chosen As Lead; Fuqua Won’t Helm

By Robert Gonzales (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 03:39 AM EST
Another classic film is getting a remake and now it is for "Scarface" to be selected as one to be modernized. The film is what made Al Pacino known throughout the world and finding a suitable actor to fill his shoes might be a difficult one.

However, sources indicate that the studio has selected an actor which is hopefully be able to attain the level of intensity Pacino did in the original Scarface film. Further, rumors indicate that there will be a change of director for the project.

According to Daily Mail, it is official that the 1983 film will have a remake and Diego Luna will be the face of it. The 37-year old actor is known for last year's eight installment in the Star Wars franchise, Rogue One. Luna rose to stardom as an indie actor in 2001 Mexican movie which served as one of his breakout role to enter Hollywood. Nonetheless, after watching his performance in Star Wars: The Rogue One, Pacino's fan could definitely agree to his selection.

Meanwhile, Slash Film reported that the upcoming film won't be headed by its original announced director, Antoine Fuqua. It was indicated that Fuqua has to drop the film due to its commitment in doing The Equalizer sequel. Fuqua was chosen among David Yates and Pablo Larrain for the helming of such remake but, in the end, Fuqua decided to drop something as big as this.

The original Scarface film centered about Tony Montana as an immigrant who entered the drug business in Miami. His greed led to his ultimate demise. The upcoming remake would center on another immigrant, this time a Mexican, and his American Dream. Nonetheless, such remake would be anticipated by many as they are hoping that it could be a legitimate modernization of such classic film.

What are your thoughts on Diego Luna's selection? Share it with us through the comments below.

