‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ Update: Poster and Trailer Drops Showing Jack Sparrow Is Back

Following the success of the first four films, the band of pirates who is lead by Captain Jack Sparrow is on sail for another adventure. The fifth installment of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise just released its first trailer in the Super Bowl and fans are caught in excitement as the trailer showcases the "Dead Men Tell No Tales" storyline.

According to Hollywood Reporter, it's been three months of silence since the first teaser trailer of the upcoming arrived on the Internet and bombarded by fans on social media with requests for more footage regarding the fifth installment in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. This is to their dismay that Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, has not been shown in the first teaser. Now, the second trailer has arrived during Super Bowl and showcased a lot of new and old characters. In the trailer, the Dead Men has been featured heavily with a bird even goes for the intro. There is also the comeback of Will Turner who has been left out from the last film. The trailer promises another epic adventure of Jack Sparrow and his crew.

Advertisement

Comic Book added that just in time for the recently released trailer, the Disney studio also revealed that poster for the "Pirate of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." The poster shows Johnny Depp in character with a gold text of the movie title. The film is set to pick up details from the last film but with the addition of Will Turner and his tasks.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' features Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush and new incoming actor Javier Bardem. The film is set to hit theaters nationwide on May 26, 2017.

What are your thoughts and comments on 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'? Share it with us in the comments section below.