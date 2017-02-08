'Big Bang Theory' Episode 15 'The Locomotion Reverberation' Promo Video Shows Sheldon Falling Into The Trap Of Leonard And Howard

When Sheldon gets in the way of something, even his trusted friends would do anything to stop him, this is the time when Leonard and Howard team up to do that. Although the plan will still be as hilarious and wholesome for the show, their goal is to trick Sheldon to do their invention by praising him for being the best engineer. In turn, the usually naïve Sheldon will do the running locomotive and help Leonard and Howard finish their invention through his friend's motivation.

On the next new episode of the "Big Bang Theory" Season 10 titled "The Locomotion Reverberation", Sheldon had been delaying the invention Leonard and Howard are doing. However, in the course of their work, a problem came for them to stop working on the invention, or this may be another of Leonard and Howard's plot to put Sheldon out of the project. Based on reports from SpoilersGuide, Leonard and Howard made up a plan to divert Sheldon's attention and even kick him out of their collaboration.

Meanwhile, Penny and Amy tried to give Bernadette a break from taking care of baby Halley. According to reports from Travelers Today, Raj and Stuart who have been there to support the new parents ever since baby Halley came in was more than willing to share the load. From helping out fixing the nursery, down to stopping her from crying or making her sleep like Stuart does it best, together with Raj, they are a perfect babysitter.

Now that Howard is currently busy with the said invention, this is an episode to watch out for to what baby Halley has in store for the two men. With Season 10 nearing its 24-episode mark, fans just can't help but hope that the hit TV series will continue on to Season 11, complete with all its fun cast. "Big Bang Theory" Season 10 Episode 15 "The Locomotion Reverberation" airs on Feb. 9, Thursday at 8 p.m EST on CBS.