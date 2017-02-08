Brad Pitt's 'World War Z' Is Officially Off The List Of Paramount Pictures To Air This Year; Production Hasn't Started Or The Movie Is Dead?

Fans are now eager to see the sequel of the top-rated zombie movie, "World War Z" but it seems that they still needed to wait a little longer again. As the film of Brad Pitt, "World War Z" is officially off the list of Paramount movies that is set to release this year. Strange as there is no any reason impose for the sudden halt.

The film studio, Paramount, has announced that some adjustments have been made to the release date of "World War Z." Though the announcement is no surprise for everyone, still, fans are a little dismayed and can't help the thought of the zombie movie will be moved again into another airdate.

Brad Pitt's "World War Z" is supposed to air this June, but in an inevitable reason, the movie was delayed and canceled their Friday the 13th remake. Mail Online reported that there is no reason to the sudden halt in the production of "World War Z 2."

The report also tackles the previous production of the movie which was based on Max Brooks zombie survival guide. It can be remembered that it was also plagued by some problems during production before finally hitting the movie, "World War Z" hits the theater. The predecessor production also underwent quite some reshoots before it officially dropped off.

The first "World War Z" grossed over $540 million worldwide, enough for Paramount to release a sequel to the movie. The same problem has also been plaguing the current production as the Skydance Entertainment and Paramount Pictures have an original air date on June 9, 2017, but there hasn't been any report that the production begins to shoot yet, Game Spot reported.

J.A Bayona, was out last summer after he confirms that he will be helming the "Jurassic World 2." Brad Pitt hasn't said anything pertaining to the recent halt of his movie, which apparently in still need of a director and the production hasn't started yet. Pitt is still confirmed to reprise his role as Garry Lane.

Brad's "World War Z" has no release date as of the moment, the film was still in the development limbo. But there are reports that it might be in theaters 2018 or 2019.