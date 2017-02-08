Palit Created GeForce GTX 1050 TI KalmX Graphic Card That Finally Eliminates Fan Noise!

Palit secretly launched a passively-cooled graphics card which clearly based on the recent released of NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. The introduction of Nvidia's GeForce's provides a good entry-level of GPU performance with minimal power requirements and minimal space. And with the number released based on the low-profile graphics, Palit Microsystems revealed the first GTX 1050 Ti card using a passive cooling system.

Palit's board uses a huge aluminum heatsink with heat pipes, it requires substantial height clearance in case. Here's what to know; the producers of graphic cards are now differentiating their work by using the cooling system. And in increasing the performance of their product, it is by boosting the GPU frequencies ahead recommendation of the GPU developers.

In the modern high-end, graphic cards use coolers with two or even three fans that have a low rotation speed to minimize the noise. But others find it difficult to look for passively-cooled graphics board that has no noise at all. An And Tech reported that Palit decided to develop a video card that will feature a passive cooler, a contemporary GPU by NVIDIA's Pascal architecture under KalmX brand.

Every players and user of a computer dreamed of having a quiet fan. So, the primary purpose and benefit of a passive cooling system are that it uses no fans that would spin up that would cause the noise. Palit flaunt its complete silent, the Palit GeForce GTX 1050 Ti KalmX has a dual shot of aluminum heatsink with two heat pipes.

The Palit card also run at frequent frequencies as it has 1290/1392 MHz base/ boost for the GP107 GPU). Further equipped with a 4GB memory of GDDR5 operating at 7000 MT/s, it also consumes no more than 75 W. for the connectivity, it features a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b output, and a dual-link DVI-D header.

DigitalTrend reported that though the GeForce 1050/Ti aren't one of the highest-performing GPU's. Just the thought that it could miss out the VR gaming and run most modern titles at 1080p, can provide an important performance boost to players or users that have an older system. Users can now a vastly improved graphics and completely silence.

Sounds promising, Palit hasn't yet released the information of the availability or pricing for their GTX 1050 Ti KalmX. But it is already on the review benches, so, stay tuned.