Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 | Updated at 4:17 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Palit Created GeForce GTX 1050 TI KalmX Graphic Card That Finally Eliminates Fan Noise!

First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 04:05 AM EST
Palit GeForce GTX1050 Ti 4 GB KalmX

Palit GeForce GTX1050 Ti 4 GB KalmX (Photo : Youtube/Mukesh Laptop Studios)

Palit secretly launched a passively-cooled graphics card which clearly based on the recent released of NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. The introduction of Nvidia's GeForce's provides a good entry-level of GPU performance with minimal power requirements and minimal space. And with the number released based on the low-profile graphics, Palit Microsystems revealed the first GTX 1050 Ti card using a passive cooling system.

Palit's board uses a huge aluminum heatsink with heat pipes, it requires substantial height clearance in case. Here's what to know; the producers of graphic cards are now differentiating their work by using the cooling system. And in increasing the performance of their product, it is by boosting the GPU frequencies ahead recommendation of the GPU developers.

In the modern high-end, graphic cards use coolers with two or even three fans that have a low rotation speed to minimize the noise. But others find it difficult to look for passively-cooled graphics board that has no noise at all. An And Tech reported that Palit decided to develop a video card that will feature a passive cooler, a contemporary GPU by NVIDIA's Pascal architecture under KalmX brand.

Every players and user of a computer dreamed of having a quiet fan. So, the primary purpose and benefit of a passive cooling system are that it uses no fans that would spin up that would cause the noise. Palit flaunt its complete silent, the Palit GeForce GTX 1050 Ti KalmX has a dual shot of aluminum heatsink with two heat pipes.

The Palit card also run at frequent frequencies as it has 1290/1392 MHz base/ boost for the GP107 GPU). Further equipped with a 4GB memory of GDDR5 operating at 7000 MT/s, it also consumes no more than 75 W. for the connectivity, it features a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b output, and a dual-link DVI-D header.

DigitalTrend reported that though the GeForce 1050/Ti aren't one of the highest-performing GPU's. Just the thought that it could miss out the VR gaming and run most modern titles at 1080p, can provide an important performance boost to players or users that have an older system. Users can now a vastly improved graphics and completely silence.

Sounds promising, Palit hasn't yet released the information of the availability or pricing for their GTX 1050 Ti KalmX. But it is already on the review benches, so, stay tuned. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition Features, Price; More Standard Technology & Equipment Coming At Chicago Auto Show

All New 2017 Kia Soul Will Be Sporting 201-Horsepower Tuborcharged Engine, Soul Gets More Masculine With Visual Refesh

'Overwatch' Blizzard's Cheating issue: Mouse and Keyboard To Impose By Sony & Microsoft After Banning Hackers

Quantum Computing: Researchers Build The 1st ever High-Dimensional Quantom Cloning Machine; Protects Next-Gen Computing Networks from Hackers

'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers & Update: Oliver's Vigilante Tale Finally Revealed; Talia al Ghul Plays Vital Role In green Arrow's Life

TagsPalit, Fan noise, graphic card, GeForce GTX 1050 TI, KalmX

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Mayor Mitch Landreiu Governor Bel Edwards

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

PS5 2020 Sony PS5 VR

WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, John Cena and Other Matches

AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Barron Corbin, The Miz, and Bray Wyatt will be against the protecting Champion, John Cena.
NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?

NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Show

Kobe Bryant’s high school basketball jersey as well as other memorabilia was stolen from his shrine at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia; jersey has little value because it’s only a replica.
NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition

NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Proud Wife Gisele Bundchen Gets Overwhelmed after Tom Brady's Nail-Biting Super Bowl Win Between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons
UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon; Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults UFC Champ
T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora

T-Mobile Super Bowl Three Minutes Ad Features Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics