Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 2:01 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News: Theory Suggests Benicio Del Toro's Character Is Rey's Father

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 12:27 PM EST
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Panel At San Diego Comic Con - Comic-Con International 2015

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Panel At San Diego Comic Con - Comic-Con International 2015(Photo : Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Fans have been waiting for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" with great anticipation. Several questions remain unanswered and episode VIII will quench some of the curiosity. One query that is almost on everyone's mind is the truth about Rey's origins. Until "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits the movie theaters, fan theories are making up for it.

According to NME, Disney CEO Bob Iger has allegedly seen "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" already.  Hannah Sampson, associate editor of Skift revealed Bob Iger called the movie "a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga."

According to Digital Spy, the latest theory that has been going around the block is drawing a connection between Rey, a Star Wars Rebels character, and actor Benicio del Toro's unrevealed character.

Darth Hodor is a Reddit user and a fan who believes that del Toro will play the adult version of Ezra Bridger in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". Ezra Bridger is one of the stars of the ongoing Rebels cartoon. Bridger is a Jedi who is training under a Rebel Alliance fighter Kanan Jarrus.  Jarrus is one of the few survivor Padawans from the Great Jedi Purge in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Bridger fights is a part of a Rebel cell.

According to the theory, Rey can very well be Bridger's daughter in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".  Luke Skywalker sent Rey into hiding to protect her after Bridger took the path of the dark side. The connection further deepens when Bridger takes the perfect revenge on Luke for estranging Rey from himself. In retaliation, Bridger then becomes a part of corrupting Luke's nephew, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren.

The theory adds that Rey will ultimately find herself attracted towards the dark side, crushing all of Luke's effort to save her. Meanwhile, Ren will be redeemed because of his role in the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

 "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit the theaters on December 15, 2017. It will star Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, and Daisy Ridley as Rey. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

The Batman News: Five Actors Perfect For The Role Of Criminal Alias Red Hood; Jensen Ackles, Kit Harrinton And More

5 Most Anticipated Teen/Young Adult Movies Of 2017

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017" 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

TagsStar Wars: The Last Jedi, rey, Luke Skywalker, Benicio del Toro, daisy ridley, Mark Hamill, kylo ren, Rey's father

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Skyrim Mods Skyrim Special Edition Update 1.4

Magic Johnson Speaks at NBA All-Star Game 2016

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role

Magic Johnson will be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers team in a new front office advisory role.
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Super Bowl 2017: The American Football Grand Final Quick Facts
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Michael Schumacher News: F1 Champion’s Family Hiding His Condition; Fans Told to 'Never Give Up'
Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?
NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season
Masai Ujiri

NBA News: Raptors Starting To Fall Apart, Need An Upgrade; New Team Overtaking No. 1 Spot In Rankings

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics