Apple Watch 3 News & Update: Watch’s Strap May Work as Battery Pack; Expected Third Gen Apple Watch Specs Revealed

Recent rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch 3 indicates that the device will come equipped with powerful features.

Apple Inc. has filed number of patents over the years that reveal interesting spec details as they become public knowledge. Similar patents have surfaced that give hints about the possible specs that might feature in Apple Watch 3.

The latest patent to be discovered was that for a strap design which is likely to grace Apple Watch 3, 9 to 5 Mac reported. What is interesting about this patent is that it will carry an extra battery backup. The patent that was filed in 2015 showed the third generation Apple Watch with an additional battery pack. If this rumor is indeed true, the device will be able to run significantly longer than it does right now, and that too on a single charge.

Advertisement

Not only will the market leader of wearable technology, Apple Watch 3, get a longer battery life, the upcoming device will also be capable of accompanying many more features. The device may be able to track your sleep patterns, heart rate and other health features.

As far as the design is concerned, Apple Watch 3 will look similar to Apple Watch 2. It will also launch the same variants, Nike+, Hermes and Ceramic finish, for the tech and fashion enthusiasts. Meanwhile, there are also rumors that the latest wearable device offering by Apple will have a better FaceTime camera, Mac World reported.

The current Apple Watch variants support text messaging and phone call features, but the anticipated FaceTime camera will make video calling a possibility.

For now, the specs and patent details about Apple Watch 3 are speculations that the tech-giant has neither confirmed nor denied. While the watch is expected to release this year, the release date has not been announced yet.