Saturday, February 11, 2017 | Updated at 10:09 PM ET

Amal Clooney Slaying Throughout Five Months Pregnancy; Tight-Lipped Human Rights Lawyer Kept It Under Wraps With Her Styling

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 09:01 PM EST
George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Mike Coppola)

 

Recently, sources revealed that George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are expecting twins. The news of celebrity pregnancies has caught the attention of media outlets for the past few weeks, but when it comes to the a-listed Hollywood diva, everyone wants to know it all. 

E!News reported that the exquisite duo is set to embark on a new journey of parenting. Although the couple is yet to announce the big news to the world, according to The Talk, the human rights brunette beauty is set to due in June. Nevertheless, a lawyer by profession and an epitome of perfection and grace, Amal did manage to keep her pregnancy under the wraps. 

While the couple did attend multiple star-studded gatherings, Amal's sense of styling aided her to keep it confidential. Amal along with her significant other marked their presence at the MTPF's Night Under the Stars in October and the onlookers had no idea that two babies are on their way!

Speculations are rife that the lucky month would have to be October as the lawyer was draped in cozy silk trousers tailored by Ossie Clark. Stealing the show, the designer fabricated the dress to grant full comfort to the to-be mother in sizzling palazzo pants, thus, disguising the slight bump she may have. 

This is not it, brushing aside rumors, Amal was seen with her no-fat tummy while out on the town in mid-October. The lawyer, even then, did not lend the slightest idea of two babies growing in her belly! 

The to-be parents also attended an event by The Clooney Foundation for Justice. She perfectly concealed it by sporting a black floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana. 

Lastly, Amal caught the attention of the paparazzi at the LAX airport. She carried a brown, furry coat all covered up just to keep her bump away from the limelight. 

Fans are waiting for the official announcement by the proud parents. Even though she is more than five months pregnant, the high-spirited couple might decide to invite the paparazzi to pour in exciting news. 

 

 

