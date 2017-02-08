Gigi Hadid Fiercely Criticised For Making Racist Jokes By Using Buddha's Face; Yolanda Hadid Defends Daughter

Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Mike Coppola)

Gigi Hadid has let herself wander under media criticism after her video "mocking Asian people" went viral. Following the post, Gigi is now being slammed by her followers, particularly Asians, labelling her racist.

This weekend Bella Hadid posted a video of her super model sister, which is now deleted. The controversial footage shows the 21-year old Gigi giggling while holding a cookie with Buddha's face on it, trying to mimic Buddha's features, reports US Magazine.

Although the disputable clip was instantly deleted, the chaos had been long kicked off. Zayn Malik highlighted it on Twitter, defending his girlfriend, which was understandable. Even still, Gigi was left under the constant limelight and paparazzi debates.

One Twitter user asked, "being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?" Zayn responded, "trust me.. she likes asians ;)"

It appears as if Zayn remained unaffected by Gigi's recent racist comment, even though the loved-up dup is dating, Zayn was expected to acknowledge his girlfriend's remarks on Buddha. In response, Gigi's Twitter faced severe disapproval along with condemnation from her loyal fans.

She was labelled as discourteous, offensive and racist for making fun and imitating Asian people. Among them, one Twitter user claimed that she had copied the Asian face just to entertain herself as part of unacceptable humor.

Gigi was verbally attacked as Zayn also belong to an Asian origin. His father is British Pakistan, thus, making him half Asian. Gigi also belongs to a Palestinian origin as her father Mohamed Hadid is also Middle Eastern.

While Gigi was the under hot water based on her recent post, she was also defended by some users. One of the user maintained that Gigi was just joking and had no intention to be racist.

A man came up to her defense and said that Gigi's Beau is also Asian and people will do anything to find negativity within celebrity lives. Gigi's mother also jumped in to defend her daughter. Yolanda Hadid said "Only a toxic mind would perceive hugging a chocolate laughing Buddha as racist.