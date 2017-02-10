Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'The Vampire Diaries' Series Comes To An End; Cast Gives Emotional Goodbyes

The long-time running "Vampire Diaries" TV series has set its final curtain call and has wrapped up its filming sequence - forever.

According to E!News, die-hard fans of the series got emotional with the announcement. After a successful eight years, fans and followers were not the only ones who got a bit sentimental about it, the cast and crew have also been pretty shaken up.

The filming was concluded on Feb. and while it had been an emotional roller coaster ride, the cast couldn't help but share memorable hopes. The members of The Vampire Diaries have been posting pictures and behind the scenes snaps, reports The Hollywood Life.

Saying their goodbyes and bidding farewell to each other, the transition will definitely be a bitter pill to swallow. Ian Somerhalder was the last one to leave the sets after the filming has been wrapped up. He posted an emotional snap on Instagram captioning "Not a single crew member, not a sound".

Ian continued by delivering his appreciation and saying thank you to each of the follower. He said that without the fans and followers, the journey would have been incomplete.

"To all who made this show possible-we did it. Eight years, wow. Thank you all."

Paul Wesley also posted a snap on Instagram and gave the viewers one final look at the brothers who began it all. He wrote "We couldn't have done it without you."

Candice King was also seen with her daughter Florence May. The mother-daughter duo accompanied each other on the final day of filming. Candice shared an adorable picture of a big sized cake alongside her daughter Florence, who could not take her eyes off that sweet treat.

Unbelievable, but the final call for "The Vampire Diaries" is here. It had 8 spectacular seasons with over 100 episodes. The creator of the show Kevin Williamson couldn't hold back his tears and said "Tears. Lots of tears" on his Instagram post.

As far as Nina Dobrev is concerned, she will return as Elena Gillbert at the end of Season 6. She also admitted to her true feelings by mentioning that her return to the show has been an amazing journey, filled with emotions and pleasant nostalgia.

The Vampire Diaries hits the screens on Fridays at 8pm on the CW. However, the final episode is slated to air on March 10.

 

 No wonder she wanted to come hang on mommy's last day... #tvdforever

A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

