‘The Originals’ Season 4 News: Trailer Teases The Resurrection Of Klaus’s Love Camille?

The Originals" season 4 is all set to premiere on March 10. By the look of the first trailer, the war rages on.

According to TVLine, it's a five-year leap for the Mikaelsons. The finale of "The Originals" season 3 witnessed the downfall of the iconic vampire family.

Klaus suffered the fate of being daggered and then walled into a part of a compound. This resulted in rest of the Mikaelsons falling into deep unconscious because of the link that Freya created in "The Originals" season 3 episode "The Bloody Crown".

With them out of the way, Marcel and his followers of vampires take back the control of New Orleans. Meanwhile, Vincent also regains the control of the church and proclaims himself the sole regent of the coven.

"The Originals" season 3 ended with an alone and defeated Hayley leaving the city along with her daughter hope and coffins containing the unconscious Elijah, Rebekah, Kol, and Freya.

Fans have been waiting for 10 months for "The Originals" to return so they can witness Hayley coming up with a cure for the siblings. Klaus's baby-mamma has been on a mission to bring back the siblings and retake the city from Marcel.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the trailer of "The Originals" season 4 revealed enough to make fans understand that the fallen will rise up again. Albeit with great difficulties, but the Mikaelsons were never known for their lack of fighting back.

The first look of "The Originals" season 4 featured Hayley still working non-stop to cure everyone. New Orleans is still under Marcel as Vincent is seen preaching at the church.

However, the most intense surprise in the trailer is definitely the sneak peak of Cami. As Klaus, defeated and chained, cries for his love Camille, she appears stating, "I'm here."

This is a great tribute to one of the fan favorites in "The Originals". Camille's death had left many to lose their heart but it looks like she will return in season 4.

The chances of her being resurrected are very slim although fans will be delighted if that happens. Even if Camille comes as a vision to Klaus, she will definitely help him once again to stay strong and wait for Hayley.