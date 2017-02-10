Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nintendo Switch Update: 'NBA 2K18' Gets Added To Switch Game Launch, Release Date Confirmed

Nintendo Switch Update: 'NBA 2K18' Gets Added To Switch Game Launch, Release Date Confirmed(Photo : Nintendo UK/YouTube)

Nintendo Switch fans are going to have one more game to choose from after the console officially releases in March. According to recent reports, The Nintendo Switch games list has just expanded, as 2K Games officially gives "NBA 2K18" a release date.

NBA 2K18 added to the Nintendo Switch

Previously without a release date, "NBA 2K18" has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch in September 2017. "NBA 2K18 - The Nintendo Switch will land in the UK on March 3! We are very much excited to be bringing NBA 2K18 to Nintendo's latest flagship console this September!" according to a 2K tweet.

According to ExpressUK, it is possible that third-party developers will have some big surprises in store for the Switch launch, and fans can also expect a wide selection of Virtual Console releases. For now, there are a lot of game that have been speculated to be added in the lineup, with several others already confirmed to be included.

Games piling on for the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch launch games lineup as of the moment would include the following games: "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "1-2-Switch, Just Dance 2017," "Skylanders Imaginators," and "Super Bomberman R." All will be launched along with the Switch on March 3. 

While the list of game lineups is still lacking, Nintendo has plenty more releases up in store. These include "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," "LEGO City Undercover," "Arms," "Splatoon 2," and "Sonic Mania." Nintendo Switch is available from March 3, complete with a £280 price tag. UK customers are able to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch now.

The Nintendo Switch Plus its Package

Blurring the line between handheld and home console, the Nintendo Switch includes capacitive multi-touch capabilities for compatible games, while battery life (when it is not docked) can last for more than six hours, but will vary depending on the game being played as well as usage conditions.

According to DailyStar, the console will boast 32GB of internal storage, where this can also be expanded using a microSDXC card, while the "game cards" are dropped into a slot at the top of the console. Meanwhile, the Joy-Cons include an accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensor in both sets, making a left and right motion control independently possible.

