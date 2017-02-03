Nintendo Switch Update: 4 Reasons Why You Should Not Pre-Order

Pre-order availability for the Nintendo Switch is very hard to come by these days. But they may actually not be that worthwhile in the first place, even for the most passionate and loyal of Nintendo fans.

Why cancel pre-ordering the Switch?

While gamers who are determined to pre-order are continuing to refresh the Amazon store page, here are four reasons why you should cancel pre-ordering the Switch:

You can still play the new Zelda on Wii U

According to iDigitalTimes, not everyone jumping on board the Nintendo Switch bandwagon has a Wii U, but it is no doubt that many of the system's earliest adopters are Nintendo fans that do. In that case, it's also in their best interest to know that Breath Of The Wild, highly considered as the biggest Switch launch game, can also be played on Wii U.

That means you simply don't have to invest pre-ordering a $300 machine just to enjoy Nintendo's brand new Zelda game. Though the portability of the Switch is nice, the basic gameplay experience is more or less similar across both platforms.

Note Enough Good games

Admit it, it's no secret that the Switch launch lineup is pretty sparse, to say the least. Beyond the alluring Breath Of The Wild, the next major releases are going to be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in April and Splatoon 2 this summer. These games are still way too far off for potential buyers to be able to play immediately, so why pre-order?

Still a lot of unanswered questions

Despite the recently-concluded Nintendo Switch event that officially introduced the console, there's still a lot of unanswered questions about it. With that in mind, pre-ordering is pretty risky considering the uncertainties of the product.

Potential Price drops

With a very clouded and mysterious future, there is always that distinct possibility of the Nintendo Switch struggling to gain traction beyond day-one sales. According to Yahoo!, the system's current price is $300, but if the Switch doesn't sell well during its official release, Nintendo could potentially offer discounts in a few months.