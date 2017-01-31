NES Classic Update: Hacking Continues To Be Rampant; Owners Can Now Add 700 Games

Ever since the NES Classic Edition console was first announced, fans have been wondering if it would be possible to somehow add more games to Nintendo's infamous retro console, which already comes with 30 built-in classic titles and no possible options of adding more.

But, over the past weeks, news have been circulating about the first successful NES Classic hack that manages to double to number of NES games from 30 to 60

How to add more games to the NES Classic

According to The Verge, since the NES Classic is simply a Linux computer running an emulator, which makes it easier to modify than other Nintendo consoles. By simply connecting the console to a computer and booting it up in FEL mode, you can now add more games to the device.

This works by transferring the entire software onto the computer, copying over the new games, and then overwriting the original software with the brand new, modified version.

Nintendo Hacks improving with each passing day

According to BGR, the hack has already grown significantly in the last few days, with the latest version already offering a GUI-based tool called Hakchi that now lets anyone add up to 700 more games to the NES Classic, complete with metadata and covered artwork to fit in with Nintendo's officially offered titles.

Additionally, along with the technical instructions to be able to get the games installed, you will also need some ROM files for the new NES games. Interestingly, Nintendo's decision to separate the NES Classic and making it completely disconnected from the internet makes it almost impossible for the company to block and prevent the hack on already existing devices through any firmware updates.

Hack at your own risk

Nintendo NES Classic owners who are willing to risk their console - keep in mind that the NES Classic is still almost impossible to find in stores - and can make peace with the legality of ROMs, know that it is now possible to add up to 700 more games to the NES Classic.