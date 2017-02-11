Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017 | Updated at 2:53 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Surface Book 2 Release Date: Microsoft Surface Book Discount Hints Upcoming Launch; Features May Include Kaby Lake, 4K Display, VR

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 12:56 AM EST
Microsoft Unveils New Devices Powered By Windows 10

Microsoft Unveils New Devices Powered By Windows 10(Photo : Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Microsoft's attractive deals on its existing Surface models appears to be company's attempt to clear the existing inventory before Surface Book release date. Rumor has it that the company is not only planning to launch Surface Book successor but also Surface Pro 5.

According to Tech Times, Surface Book model that comes equipped with i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options is being sold at $1,649, as opposed to the $1,899 that was the launching price. The heavy discounts on Surface Book models spurred rumors that the company may be preparing to launch Surface Book 2 anytime soon.

With the Surface Book 2 release date rumor doing the rounds, industry experts speculate that the upcoming device will feature Intel's latest Kaby Lake Processor, that is also expected to debut in 2017 MacBook Pro. As far as the specs are concerned, Surface Book 2 is expected to sport 13.5-inch screen with 4K display and VR compatibility. With specs like these, it is safe to assume that the device's battery will also witness an upgrade to support sharp 4K resolution.

Back in August, Microsoft teased a photo of a black laptop on its Instagram account that many believe was a preview of the upcoming Surface Book 2. The said image only showed a small section of what appeared to be a Surface Book. However, the redesigned hinge in the image indicates otherwise. The Surface Book 2 is expected to feature slight design change with under-the-hood upgrades, TechnoBuffalo reported.

 Your key to success. #Microsoft #Surface #DoGreatThings

A photo posted by Microsoft Surface (@surface) on Aug 28, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

 

Even though Microsoft has not offered any updates regarding Surface Book 2 release date, rumors indicate that the device may be gearing for Spring release in March. Microsoft enthusiasts are waiting for an official nod from the tech giant about the highly anticipated device of 2017. Until then, the fans should take this update with a grain of salt.

SEE ALSO

Apple Watch 3 News & Update: Watch’s Strap May Work as Battery Pack; Expected Third Gen Apple Watch Specs Revealed

2017 MacBook Pro Update: Latest MacBook Pro Specs Leaked

iPad Mini 5 Release Date Update: Apple Tablet Likely to be Released Next Month Under New Name

MacBook Air 2017 Update: Apple Drops Hints There Won't Be A MacBook Air Upgrade

TagsMicrosoft surface book 2 specs, surface book 2 release date, 2017 macbook pro, microsoft surface book, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 rumors

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Girl Meets World spoilers Girl Meets World updates

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe has added in towards the growing dilemma of the New England Patriots' visit to the White House, insisting that if one or two players boycott the trip, the entire team should also boycott as well.
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]
Magic Johnson Speaks at NBA All-Star Game 2016

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Super Bowl 2017: The American Football Grand Final Quick Facts

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics