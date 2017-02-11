Surface Book 2 Release Date: Microsoft Surface Book Discount Hints Upcoming Launch; Features May Include Kaby Lake, 4K Display, VR

Microsoft's attractive deals on its existing Surface models appears to be company's attempt to clear the existing inventory before Surface Book release date. Rumor has it that the company is not only planning to launch Surface Book successor but also Surface Pro 5.

According to Tech Times, Surface Book model that comes equipped with i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options is being sold at $1,649, as opposed to the $1,899 that was the launching price. The heavy discounts on Surface Book models spurred rumors that the company may be preparing to launch Surface Book 2 anytime soon.

With the Surface Book 2 release date rumor doing the rounds, industry experts speculate that the upcoming device will feature Intel's latest Kaby Lake Processor, that is also expected to debut in 2017 MacBook Pro. As far as the specs are concerned, Surface Book 2 is expected to sport 13.5-inch screen with 4K display and VR compatibility. With specs like these, it is safe to assume that the device's battery will also witness an upgrade to support sharp 4K resolution.

Advertisement

Back in August, Microsoft teased a photo of a black laptop on its Instagram account that many believe was a preview of the upcoming Surface Book 2. The said image only showed a small section of what appeared to be a Surface Book. However, the redesigned hinge in the image indicates otherwise. The Surface Book 2 is expected to feature slight design change with under-the-hood upgrades, TechnoBuffalo reported.

Your key to success. #Microsoft #Surface #DoGreatThings A photo posted by Microsoft Surface (@surface) on Aug 28, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

Even though Microsoft has not offered any updates regarding Surface Book 2 release date, rumors indicate that the device may be gearing for Spring release in March. Microsoft enthusiasts are waiting for an official nod from the tech giant about the highly anticipated device of 2017. Until then, the fans should take this update with a grain of salt.