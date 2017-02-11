Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Justice League’ Update: Main Villain Revealed in Plot Synopsis; ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot Teases Promo Date

According to a Reddit user's most recent "Justice League" update, the film's possible synopsis reveals main antagonist in the upcoming film and also confirmed other speculations about the plot.

As the fans wait for "Justice League" update and promo, a Reddit user posted a snapshot of a film magazine, detailing the upcoming DC flick's plot synopsis. While it is not known what magazine it is, the outline reveals that the main villain is none other than a Darkseid protégé, Steppenwolf, MovieWeb reported.

The plot rundown not only disclosed the name of the main antagonist, it also confirmed many plot details that were already speculated. According to the synopsis, after Doomsday kills Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) in "Batman Vs Superman," Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) becomes wary of his methods to defend the earth.

He decides to put together a team of extraordinary heroes - Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Vic Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), to help him in his noble cause. All the heroes will be pitted against Steppenwolf, who is charged by alien warlord Darkseid to find the three artefacts, speculated to be mother boxes.

Even though this synopsis is being reported as official by several publications, Warner Bros. studios have not confirmed it officially. The source magazine is also unknown.

Meanwhile, Gadot teased the most anticipated "Justice League" update the fans have been waiting for, the first promo release date. Recently, "Wonder Woman" actress posted her Wix Super Bowl ad with Jason Statham on her official Facebook page. A fan was quick to comment that he is waiting for a "Justice League" trailer, to which Gadot responded with a "haha soon."

Even though it is not exactly a specific date or anything official, it has been widely speculated that the first "Justice League" update, or in this case, a promo, will arrive around the release of "Wonder Woman."

When dedicated DCEU fans and Reddit users started fishing around the internet to find release date for "Justice League" 2018 Poster Calendar, the users were led to an Amazon page with a release date of Jun. 1, 2017. Based on this finding, many Reddit users believe that the official "Justice League" update should star appearing around the same time, reported Comicbook.

"Wonder Woman" will hit the theatres on Jun. 2, 2017. As far as "Justice League" update is concerned, the film will release Nov. 11, 2017.

