‘Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi’ Rumors: Could the Last Jedi be Kylo Ren or Snoke?

Wax figures of Mark Hamill as the Star Wars character Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford as the Star Wars character Han Solo, Carrie Fisher as the Star Wars character Leia Organa and the Star Wars charakter Darth Vader are displayed on the occasion of Madame T(Photo : Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

According to a new and intriguing fan theory, the identity of the last Jedi may not be as obvious as Luke Skywalker, despite the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opening crawl indicates.

A recent theory surfaced on Reddit by user AnakinKardashian who explained that "Star Wars: Rogue One" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" have been dropping subtle hints, trying to indicate that the Jedi order is actually very, very old.

The Reddit user also pointed out that in the previous installment of "Star Wars" Luke is trying to find the ancient Jedi temple. In fact, the latest "Star Wars" novel also saw an attempt to uncover an ancient secret in Jakku. Besides, "The Force Awakens" novel revealed Snoke as referring to himself to be really old.

Meanwhile, it is known that Kylo Ren's lightsaber is actually an ancient version of the weapon, which he reportedly got from Snoke. According to the Reddit user, all these clues point towards the possibility that Snoke may have been the last Jedi of the ancient order. This theory explains why the "Star Wars" franchise is suddenly interested in the history of the Jedi order, Express reported.

Even though this theory is a work of creativity, the fans have always wondered about the identity of Supreme Leader Snoke since "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." If this theory is indeed true, it would give the old Star Wars story a chance to tie into the new one, giving the franchise an opportunity to explore Jedi history through Snoke's backstory.

However, for now, it is safe to assume that "the Last Jedi" is no one else but Luke Skywalker. The title could also be referring to Rey who will be united with the Force and train as a Jedi with Luke in the upcoming film.

Another theory indicates that there is also a possibility that the last Jedi may not someone as benevolent as Skywalker or Rey. It may also be a reference to Kylo Ren, since he was a Skywalker descendant, until he decided to give up everything and join as a member of the Knights of Ren, under the apprenticeship of Supreme Leader Snoke, the leader of the First Order.

However, this hardly makes sense as Kylo Ren is all set to complete his training as the Sith Lord and has fully embraced the Dark Side of the Force, eliminating the possibility of him ever being a Jedi.

These are all speculations for now that will be cleared once the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.