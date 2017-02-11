Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017

'Girl Meets World' Updates: New Story Arc Teased For Season 4; Michael Jacobs In High Hopes As Another Network Picks Up The Series,

Feb 11, 2017
Girl Meets World CANCELLED By Disney Channel - Cast Reacts

Girl Meets World CANCELLED By Disney Channel - Cast Reacts(Photo : Youtube/Clevver News)

Disney Channel recently called canceled the series "Girl Meets World" after the whole 3 seasons. Michael Jacobs, the creator of the show, revealed the probability of the show might get renewed in the other network, he further gives details the possible story arc for the next season if the series will get renewed.

The showrunner of the series "Girls Meets World" swiftly revealed and stated that fans of series and avid viewers should expect to hear an update three or four months from now. He further claimed that the estimated time frame will be an update about the show's future. According to the interview with The Wrap, "Girl Meets World" is too good and sure there will another network who will pick it up.

Jacobs is very optimistic about the future of his series and they're now on an ongoing discussion with some other platforms. Further, Jacob is confident that they will be able to obtain a decision sooner, as the production sees a light from the support of the fans, who made paper plane campaign right after Disney Channel officially confirmed the cancellation of Season 3.

Just recently, the cast of the "Girl Meets World" bids goodbye and farewell to its fans before the finale episode of Season 3 aired with a title "Girl Meets Goodbye." As per the report of the Variety, cast members, included Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard took social media in hopes that the show will be renewed. The casts of the show are very vocal about the importance of the show to the growing teen and younger generations.

Meanwhile, Michael Jacob is looking forward to Season 4 of "Girl Meets World" as he truly believes that another network will surely be interested in the story arc. Much now as he spoiled that a possible time jump of 2 to 3 years. Fans will likely be delight about the information.

Jacobs assured that the whole will be reprising their roles as Season 4 started rolling. But he also accepts the possibility that the other casts may also have another project by the time.

