Rockstar Games' 'Grand Theft Auto 6' Reportedly Have A Release On 2020, Inclusion Of U.S Cities Likely Cause The Long Wait

The long awaited installment of "Grand Theft Auto" is already on its way. The "Grand Theft Auto 6" is the new installment of the successful series of Rockstar Games and fans are all tuned as they await the arrival of the anticipated series. Reports suggest that GTA 6 assured its players that the game will have lots of developments and better location.

Tech Radar reported that it is entirely possible that fans could wait up to 2020 for "Grand Theft Auto 6" to be released. The news was totally disappointing, though, but when fully scanned, it makes sense, Auto World News has reported.

The report claimed that the initial finding of the release of GTA 6 was based on a pattern wherein Redstar Games proceed in connection with the Rockstar games release. The GTA online was a multiplayer component of GTA 5 and was launched back in September 2013, and has received a regular update since then.

After 3 years, "Red Dead Redemption 2" was ready to be launched by Rockstar. That only means, another 3 years may come for and updated release. So, it is entirely possible for "Grand Theft Auto 6" to be released in 2020. But a faster release may conclude as 3 is too long for an update.

Though, Rockstar Games is didn't spill any information and mum about their future plans. But according to the report of Trusted Reviews, "Grand Theft Auto 5" has remained to be the fastest-selling video game. For the 1st 24-hour released of the Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 5," it has earned over $1 billion.

No other video games have surpassed the record breaking of "Grand Theft Auto," so an early release may conclude. Basing on the last released, it was just a huge hit. Furthermore, another report stating that the entire US will be recreated rather than a single city, and it is just getting better. Developers reportedly taking their time to build the entire city.

Building U.S cities might one of the factors why "Grand Theft Auto 6" have a release in 2020. Though there hasn't been officially confirmed when is the release of the anticipated game, but Rockstar Game's "grand Theft Auto 6" promises to be more excited than GTA 5.