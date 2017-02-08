Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Vegetarians Have Similar Risk of Death With Meat Lovers - Study

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 08:54 PM EST
What I Eat In A Day | Healthy Vegan Recipes

What I Eat In A Day | Healthy Vegan Recipes (Photo : Youtube/Fablunch)

Many people think that being a vegetarian could lead to a longer life and lower risk of death. A recent study shows, however, that that is not the case.

Vegetarians may lead a healthier lifestyle but that doesn't necessarily mean that they will lead a longer life, a study revealed, and added that eating meat has nothing to do with, or contributing to, a longer life.

Most vegetarians claim they have opted to strike meat off their diet to live a longer, healthier life, but according to a recent study, vegetarians only have 12 percent less chance of death compared to non-vegetarians. Studies also show that there are no statistical differences between non-vegetarians and vegetarians when talking about dying at a later age, Business Insider has reported.  

The study has indicated that vegetarians don't hold the title or don't have a lower risk of an early death just because they only eat vegetables compared to people who eat meat. It can be greatly called that eating only such vegetables may not also be healthy as it seemed, because, basing on the food pyramid, a human body needs all kinds of nutrients from all types of food to be considered fit and healthy.

Most people have conclude that when they avoid meat, it would equate to a lower chance of acquiring diseases or may longer, but this recent study has proven that conclusion as baseless.

IFL Science reported that there are characteristics of being a vegetarian that could actually help get a healthier lifestyle, like eating vegetables or known as "glow" foods is essential, no to obesity, no smoking, heavy drinking or such.

There are a number of other factors to being a vegetarian that help them lead a healthier lifestyle, and it has nothing to do with what they eat.

 

