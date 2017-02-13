Google Is All Set To Remove All Apps Without A Privacy Policy

For sometime now, app submissions into the Google Play Store has been fairly easy compared to submissions to Apple app store which hold stringent checks to make sure the specific application is safe for consumer access. On the other hand, it's also known that the Play Store apps are more vulnerable to smartphones compared to the Apple app store due to lack of security checks Google initiates. Google at one point themselves asked users to download apps only from verified sources and top developers to make sure their daily interaction with the app store was secure and private.

After a very long time, Google seems to have thought about this and now upcoming app submissions will be required to comply with privacy policies by mandate. The process has already begun and the Silicon valley giant has begun issuing notices to developers globally hinting that a faulty app usage will lead to penalties to the developers which do not comply with standard privacy policies. A report from the ZDNet mentions that Google clearly wants the developers to display their app privacy policies clearly on the main page of their application and must also ask users to agree to them.

Google plans to severe actions to developers who do not adhere to the latest policy and might even exterminate the developer along with their applications on the store as reported by NDTV gadgets. As per the notice issued to developers by the Mountain view giants, all developers must heed to the mandate and comply with the changes latest by Mar. 15.

This is likely due to the fact that a number of applications potentially cloned for a particular app is popping up on a frequent basis without any proper validation and security checks. Google also now stresses on the developers to be completely transparent about the data and sensitive information collected from a specific user.