Huawei P9/P9 Plus Surpass 10 Million Shipments

Huawei, well known for Google's previous year's' flagship device Nexus 6p have now announced that they have sold ten million units of their P9/P9 plus smartphones which is one of their most sold devices and the only one to reach the 10 million mark. They claimed it to be a milestone for Huawei both from a product's perspective as well as brand identity.

The report was published to the internet on their own website ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in 2017 which can be found here, speaking highly of their device achieving great results in the premium phone segment. It seems like the partnership with German lens optics manufacturer Leica has reportedly added up to the success behind the sales of both the phones.

Both the P9s were exclusively developed by Huawei and collaborated with Leica, which the CEO believed was the primary point of sales for their two devices. GSMArena posted on their website mentioning that the Chinese smartphone maker had managed to sell 33 million units on Q3 alone seeing an increase of 23%.

Another thread on Androidcentral also revealed that Huawei's growth for the first time had managed to generate more sales in the international markets than in China itself. It was also reported that all their mid-tier budget variant to high-end enthusiast phones managed to add to the overall total of 44% of international shipments which included various European markets like France, Germany and also the United Kingdom.

Huawei are planning to release an update to their EMUI operating system to suit their Western consumers that the developers believe would lead to additional sales this year than their estimates in 2016. Huawei's P9 plus comes in a dual-lens camera at the back which has a resolution of 12MP on each lens with Leica optics and phase detection auto-focus technology. The phone also supports quick-charging technology charging the device up to 40% in just half an hour of charging time.