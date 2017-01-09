Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: The ultimate battle of Android smartphones in February.

Chinese firm Xiaomi apparently has something secretive in stock with reports revealing that a new phone 'Mi 6' continuously making its rounds in the rumour mill. While the name is pretty much familiar, the device isn't announced yet and is expected to be made official sometime in February.

With both the phones reportedly set for release around the same time frame, it's one of the most trending discussions due to the enormous popularity of both the brands. While the South Korean giants have long been successful in retaining their loyal consumer base, things might change this year due to the fact that Xiaomi might release a new successor to their next 'Mi' flagship phone.

The report from GSMArena also pointed to a Feb. 06 release, which was earlier reported to be delayed. The release date, which is rather coinciding to the phone's name will be a special event and the actual availability of the phone will be in March. The phone will also be one among the early adopters to come out with a new Snapdragon 835 chip.

The report also revealed that Xiaomi have already begun receiving the processors for their new phone and it will be released in limited quantities. Early leaks of the phone indicate a physical home button in the front much like the Mi 5 and also the rear of the phone has the antenna bands on the top and bottom, just above the Mi logo.

While Samsung's S8 is also expected to have the same chipset for their American customers, the phone will be announced during the Mobile World Congress that takes place in Barcelona. Samsung is also planning to move away from the 3.5mm audio jack for the Galaxy S8 detailed here on iDigitalTimes. Alongside the phone release, Samsung might also bring out something similar to Apple's AirPods, to serve audio needs.

The removal of the 3.5mm audio jack is apparently a new tech trend witnessed in the last year with major smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Moto leading the charge.