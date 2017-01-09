Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 09, 2017

Screenshot of Nougat-powered BlackBerry Mercury leaks

By Ajay Kadkol
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017
(Photo : Sean Gallup / Getty images)

Reports about the upcoming smartphone from Blackberry, that's supposedly in production is leaked again. The screenshot of the phone's home screen apparently confirms the operating system to be Google's latest operating system Android Nougat v7.0.

The image was shared on Twitter by one of its users Roland Quant, where in his tweet, he confirmed the news. The tweet which can be found here, also reveals the model number alongside revealing the resolution of the phone too. Diving into the details, the leaked image is seen having a stock image of Android Nougat OS also receiving an update that can be seen at the notifications bar at the top of the phone.

The phone is also reportedly seen using an LTE connection. In the tweet, the phone resolution was also revealed to be 1620 pixels by 1080 pixels with a pixel density of 420ppi.

The news was eventually picked up by GSMArena who then went into more details discussing about the likely possibilities in terms of processor chips and also hinting about the exclusivity for those living in the USA. The tipster also doubted about its potential release to the Indonesian markets. Blackberry Mercury will have a QWERTY physical keyboard as reported earlier.

Another report, from Androidheadlines has detailed about everything that's developed about the phone so far thanks to numerous reports about the device throughout the year. So far, as predicted by various websites the phone will have a 4.5-inch display with a battery large enough to provide about two days of usage.  

The phone will also be powered by a Snapdragon SoC with reports hinting the latest Snapdragon 821 to be present in the phone. Per rumours, the phone will be exclusive to American carrier Verizon. The phone is expected to be released into the markets sometime around Q3 or Q4 this year with a uniquely designed fingerprint sensor that's integrated directly into the spacebar key.

TagsBlackBerry Mercury, BlackBerry Mercury (DTEK70)

