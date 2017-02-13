Torrents Might Soon be Banned By Google From Popping Up In Search Results

Controlling privacy is one of the most challenging tasks for Google. That said, the UK government already has imposed some strict rules for those pirating digital content especially with the help of a torrent client, sentencing them to a minimum term of 3 years of imprisonment. BitTorrent sites, as usual, keep turning up even after the banned procedure is complete.

The entertainment and software industry for a long time now has been in loss due to frequent torrenting procedure and piracy in different forms taking place on a daily basis. Torrents, for example, sees a constant daily visitor count that hasn't changed in years now. The procedure has also been fairly successful due to Google displaying torrent links in search results which might or might not add up to the losses. But now, the internet search giant is considering some brave steps to curb piracy and pull a trigger on torrenting websites.

Google has done their bit for some time now, heading to DMCA takedowns and not displaying such links in their results page and also headed to a million takedown requests per reports from Digital Talk. But however, to say Google succeeded completely is unjust. Google along with other search engines are now actively involved in taking a tough stance on piracy and Torrents and other sources by considering a decision to restrict all websites that contain links or direct source of piracy.

A report from the PCMag reveals that a meeting between closed doors with the search engines and the government itself, wants to come to an agreement and the decision shall be passed very soon. Banning such sources is a responsible and careful process for the search engines but however new anti-piracy measures for Torrents and similar unfair practices are very much necessary on a global scale as soon as possible.This would immediately impact the entertainment industry even though companies like Apple, Spotify, and other audio based service providers have begun offering competitive pricings to use audio songs legally by paying a monthly or a one-time fee to secure such services.