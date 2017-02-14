Oracle Refuses to Accept Pro-Google ''fair use'' Verdict in API Battle

The long-standing API battle between Oracle and Google, for now, doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Google's appeal about the Internet search giant's usage of the Java APIs used in Android was fair and was ruled in favor of them when matters were taken to the courts.

A San Francisco federal jury dismissed Oracle's claims that Google infringed Oracle's copyrights. At the moment they don't seem to budge. The company has appealed for a high-profile verdict to a top federal appeals court. The matter quickly made a big news on Reddit. Post replies were fairly neutral with both the sides being favored by one another.

A detailed report on ArsTechnica went deep into explaining how Oracle claims that Google infringed thousands of lines of copyrighted codes that was unfairly used to generate revenue from the Android development while their own business was largely affected. The initial legal battle dates back to 2010. The case has made its round right from a federal trial and directly to the US Supreme Court.

Oracle is planning to open its case again according to Android Headlines, refusing to accept a federal court decision and still continues to allege that Google's usage of its code was a classic example of plagiarism. "When a plagiarist takes the most recognizable portions of a novel and adapts them into a film, the plagiarist commits the 'classic' unfair use," the company said in a brief statement. However, the US copyright office reported about no specific lines of code or even words and notes that were taken without permission.

Before proceeding to the appeals court, the report said that Oracle had asked a US district judge to overturn the appeal. But, the second trial too ruled in favor of Google. Google will now have to comply with the court rules to file their response in the coming months. If they lose it again, it'd be a bitter disappointment and loss of heavily influential business prospects to them.