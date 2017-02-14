Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Microsoft's New Cortana Features Help Users Remember Their Promises

Microsoft's New Cortana Features Helps Users Remember Their Promises

(Photo : Ian Gavan/Getty images)

Microsoft's new AI engine called 'Cortana' known to pressurize users to opt for it, has received a new update. The virtual Assistant will now remind you about any promises in the past which is a bit bizarre considering personal privacy. This new functionality will be rolling out very soon to all Windows 10 devices.

The reminder suggestions will continuously pop up even while work to remind the previous promises and rather lets you kill the notification or keep snoozing it. This feature seems to be announced a year ago. The assistant that's built from machine learning will apparently scan all personal data(Only if users permit the voice assistant to access). It's pretty fair to mention that Windows 10 in general is very weak in maintaining personal privacy of a user.

The process explained on Tech Crunch explains how it's done. The reminders are sent to Microsoft's servers after the scan is complete and then reminds users if they've agreed to be reminded about it. Microsoft also mentioned that people can use email like they usually do but Cortana will look for specific details or if any deadlines are mentioned. The report also seems to suggest that the reminders generally pop up ahead of its time and will also appear in Microsoft notes.

Windows Insider preview users will be able to use the reminder options right away ahead of the public launch. Cortana, with the help of the reminder system will now learn and understand user interactive in a detailed manner to generate accurate results.

Another report from The Financial Express mentions that the feature is currently exclusive to the Windows 10 devices only(both desktop and windows phones). As of now, there's no detailed information about it's arrival to other platforms like Android and iOs but the update should be rolled out soon. Microsoft seems to have made the feature available for Outlook users only. So for those people who're not using Outlook, the situation is more or less neutral to them at the moment. 

