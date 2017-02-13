Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned

Considered to be one of the most expensive phones in the market, the iPhones from Apple are still one of the most preferred smartphones by the consumers likely due to its promised security and simplicity of its usage. The popularity among the celebrities might also add to the choices among the consumers, with most of them not really minding their asking price.

Even though the current line-up of Apple smartphones, the iPhones 7 and 7 Plus were hardly any innovative except for its water resisting capacity and a 'dual-lens' for its top of the line, the fact that it was one of the most quickly sold smartphones even exhausting their pre-order inventories proves its domination in the markets. That said, the rumour mill is already full with speculations and renders, something that the world witnessed in the previous years too.

Right from its display resolution to wireless charging, everything is still very much unclear as of now, but however, details from Macworld reports that the screen resolution will at least likely change from their monotonous 750p to something different that Apple reportedly has it made as a high priority. The reports indicate that the Silicon Valley giant has asked display manufacturers to submit their prototypes for the new iPhone that's most probably in development already.

If anything that'll likely change, it has to be the smartphone itself and not the release date for the phone. That said, Apple will be celebrating their tenth year anniversary of bringing the iPhones into the consumer markets. The likelihood of seeing an early release for the iPhone 8 might turn into a reality after all which might be known at a later date.

There might be an 'iPhone 7s' which is definitely possible since the seventh generation iPhone hasn't witnessed it yet. This report from the Mirror also discusses the possibility of an all-glass phone reportedly being developed.

Popular KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also spoke about a complete redesign from Apple for this year. An all-glass design will surely be unique but it'll also add up to costs. The price factor of the new iPhone must surely lead to an approximate estimation about its success in the markets.