iMac 2017 updates: Were Kaybee Lake Processors and VR Compatibility A Reason For Delay

The release for the iMac 2017 was speculated to pretty much happen during their September event in San Francisco. Many believed that Apple would release them for the special 'Macbook Pro' launch event.

When pretty much everyone who looked to buy one, failed to see it even in November, it further paved way for more rumours.Initially, when it was expected to be launched, many among the enthusiasts and analysts believed that Apple were hesitating for a new iMac partly due to lack of new processors from Intel.



Later, it was also revealed that Apple were also looking at AMD's latest generation of graphics chips 'Polaris' and would eventually bring both of them together for the next generation iMac '2017' edition.Now, the world of technology eventually witnessed both the launches but however, the consumer variants of Polaris chips at least for the mainstream are still anticipated.

While the iMacs are the primary Apple hardware in line expected to be out this year, it's also one of the most widely debated leading to intense discussions in various forums and other social media. This led to further speculations that virtual reality would be one of Apple's primary focus especially when the current CEO Tim Cook hinted about all of them having a 5K display.

A complete detail about all developments about the iMac on macworld possibly estimates that the release for the iMac 2017 would be sometime around the same time when the annual WWDC takes place which is in fact a long time. There's also a possibility for it to never happen since Apple nowadays are mostly concentrating on designing their computing needs with portability in mind with the Macbook Pro 2017 being an example taking into consideration its bizarre price.

On the other side however, this report from PC Advisor estimates a March 2017 or at the least a Q1 release date. It was further detailed that Tim Cook certainly assured all those sticking to desktop computing that Apple, had a definite roadmap for their desktop line-up. Apple's releases for the previous year haven't been streamlined to their usual calendars that have kept users guessing about their next move. While everything is still optimistic, the only worry for everybody is the way Apple have decided on pricing, which has to be the main talking point if they were to afford one.