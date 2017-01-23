Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 12:49 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

iMac 2017 updates: Were Kaybee Lake Processors and VR Compatibility A Reason For Delay

By Ajay Kadkol (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 12:13 AM EST
iMac 2017: Are Kaybee lake processors and VR compatibility a reason for delay?

iMac 2017: Are Kaybee lake processors and VR compatibility a reason for delay?(Photo : Justin Sullivan / Getty images)

The release for the iMac 2017 was speculated to pretty much happen during their September event in San Francisco. Many believed that Apple would release them for the special 'Macbook Pro' launch event.

When pretty much everyone who looked to buy one, failed to see it even in November, it further paved way for more rumours.Initially, when it was expected to be launched, many among the enthusiasts and analysts believed that Apple were hesitating for a new iMac partly due to lack of new processors from Intel.

Later, it was also revealed that Apple were also looking at AMD's latest generation of graphics chips 'Polaris' and would eventually bring both of them together for the next generation iMac '2017' edition.Now, the world of technology eventually witnessed both the launches but however, the consumer variants of Polaris chips at least for the mainstream are still anticipated.

While the iMacs are the primary Apple hardware in line expected to be out this year, it's also one of the most widely debated leading to intense discussions in various forums and other social media. This led to further speculations that virtual reality would be one of Apple's primary focus especially when the current CEO Tim Cook hinted about all of them having a 5K display.

A complete detail about all developments about the iMac on macworld possibly estimates that the release for the iMac 2017 would be sometime around the same time when the annual WWDC takes place which is in fact a long time. There's also a possibility for it to never happen since Apple nowadays are mostly concentrating on designing their computing needs with portability in mind with the Macbook Pro 2017 being an example taking into consideration its bizarre price.

On the other side however, this report from PC Advisor estimates a March 2017 or at the least a Q1 release date. It was further detailed that Tim Cook certainly assured all those sticking to desktop computing that Apple, had a definite roadmap for their desktop line-up.  Apple's releases for the previous year haven't been streamlined to their usual calendars that have kept users guessing about their next move. While everything is still optimistic, the only worry for everybody is the way Apple have decided on pricing, which has to be the main talking point if they were to afford one.  

 

 

SEE ALSO

iPhone 8, iPad Air 3, Apple Watch 3, Glasses: Apple Products For 2017

iPad Pro 2 Rumoured To Come In Three Sizes And Increased Storage Capacity

Apple’s AirPods are impossible to be repaired according to an iFixit teardown.

Apple’s upcoming iMac in 2017 will feature AMD’s VR-ready Polaris graphics chips

TagsApple, iMac, VR

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Dragon Ball Super episode 75 Bella Hadid The Weekend relationship

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will be part of Western Conference’s starting lineup for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to be held in New Orleans Smoothie King Center.

Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry is a part of the Western Conference starting five; experience is the team's first strategy as joining the two are James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis.
Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’
NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics