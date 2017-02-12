Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, February 12, 2017 | Updated at 11:22 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 12, 2017 08:52 PM EST
The Vampire Diaries: 8x13 "The Lies Are Going to Catch Up with You" Full Episode official promo

The Vampire Diaries: 8x13 "The Lies Are Going to Catch Up with You" Full Episode official promo(Photo : Youtube/ thevampirediaries)

At the end of Friday night's episode, "The Vampire Diaries" ended with the most anticipated return of a character.

Kai is officially on board again and is back to Mystic Falls, his return signifies only one thing: trouble is coming, and Matt became the integral key to saving everyone in Mystic Falls.

Everyone has been alluding of Kai's return in "The vampire Diaries" and fans have shared he is coming back to Mystic Falls. But his sudden return only means one thing, danger is ahead, and a look at the promo recently released, Kai seems to be the one responsible for Elena's return.

Fans are been wondering how he would be able to pull off Elena's return considering the remaining episodes left he's back in. But according to Romper, Elena's anticipated return has something to with the Maxwell bell that rang almost 11 times, which allowed Cade to slip through. Or has something to do with Bonnie's psychic pulse that seems to have caused some magical ramification, Romper has reported.

Kai just sauntered back onto "The Vampire Diaries" in the Friday night episode as if nothing had happened. He straightly walks into a cave below the Armory wherein Alaric and Damon was discussing and planning about killing Cade.

It can be recalled that Kai was the reason why Elena is now on a beauty long sleep after placing a curse on Elena until Bonnie's death. So, everyone is now anticipating that he will be the only one who can bring back Elena on "The Vampire Diaries."

But fans have a feeling that Kai won't bring back Elena, not unless Damon will be willing to do something for him, according to a report on Bustle. The report added that either Kai was brought back due to a mission of killing Cade as redemption or Kai was brought back by the devil.

Another speculation arises in "The Vampire Diaries" that maybe Kai was brought back because of Bonnie's burst of magic the day Enzo died, as per her mother, it opened a door to hell. Delena fans will now be celebrating as, for sure, Damon won't let Kai go unless he wakes Elena up.

Meanwhile, Roerig's character, Matt, is still having a dream of being a hero to his friends, further suggesting that Matt is the integral key in saving everyone in Mystic Falls. Don't miss the final four episodes of Matt, and Elena's return on "The Vampire Diaries."

SEE ALSO

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

Xiaomi Joining Other Manufacturers, Breaking Up With Qualcomm Building Their Own Chip; Qualcomm Is On The Brink Of Collapse?

Intel's 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) Processor Teased; A 15% Increase Power Than Intel's Kaby Lake-X 7th Gen

Microsoft's Cortona Upgraded and Will Now Remind You About The Promises You've Made

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 79 Spoilers: Majin Buu Is Up First Against Basil and Teased He's On The Wake Of Losing

TagsThe Vampire Diaries, the vampire diaries spoilers, The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Kai, Damon, elena, Matt

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today

Chinese archeology's professor Dr. Li Liu from Stanford University collected 5,000 years old vessel from the archaeological site in north-east China. Researchers found evidence of beer from the ancient vessel. Students of "archaeology of food" recreated beers in their lab by analyzing the chemical profile of the beer.
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics