Intel's 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) Processor Teased; A 15% Increase Power Than Intel's Kaby Lake-X 7th Gen

Intel recently teased their fans with the new Eight-generation Intel Core processors, right after spending a year on the seventh-gen. It has been confirmed that the 8th Generation Core microarchitecture will still have a 14nm and a whopping of 15% increase boost over the 7th Generation Core i7 chip. According to reports, the new processor will be called "Coffee Lake."

After spending like forever for the 7th Generation "Kaby Lake," Intel finally unveil the chips during the CES 2017 tech convention in January. According to DigitalTrend, just a few weeks after the launching, Intel has teased again the public for another 8th Generation Intel Core processors, the teased revealed on Intel's official twitter account says that the 8th Gen CPUs are on the road for the 2nd half of 2017.

The upcoming Core i7-8000 processor was mentioned during the investors meeting in California last Thursday and the chips revealed will base in Intel's 14nm together with the advance technology it has used with the 7th gen chips. Everyone now has the feeling of confusion as the public has been expecting that Intel will launch three 14nm plus processor in the 2nd half of 2017; the Skylake-X, Kaby Lake-X, the Coffee Lake.

Reports saying that the high end of Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X processors are expected to launch in August following the flagship X299 platform. The 2 Lake-X will be both based on 14nm plus the process node and will be marketed under the Core i7-7000 K-series brand, Trusted Reviews has reported.

The Kaby Lake-X will have a 4 SKUs made available at launch and Skylake-X will have a count of 10. So, the Intel 8th Generation Coffee Laker is expected to arrive in 2018 for the 1st quarter of the year which merely split the Coffee Laker. First is the Coffee Lake-U (low power), Coffee Lake-X, Coffee Lake-S, and the Coffee Lake-H SKUs.

Reports suggest that Intel improved the architectural enhancements of the 7th Generation, Kaby Lake. But Intel certainly won't talk about their 8th Generation that happened revealed through Twitter, Intel claimed that the 8th Generation was only briefly mentioned back in Thursday meeting.

When moving from Skylake to Kaby Lake a 10% performance increased, Kaby Lake to Coffee Lake will have a 15% performance increase. So, more likely that the public will still have to wait for the CeBit tech or Computex convention that will take place later this year.