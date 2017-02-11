Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017 | Updated at 5:08 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Intel's 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) Processor Teased; A 15% Increase Power Than Intel's Kaby Lake-X 7th Gen

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 04:08 PM EST
Intel Reports Quarterly Earnings

Intel Reports Quarterly Earnings(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Intel recently teased their fans with the new Eight-generation Intel Core processors, right after spending a year on the seventh-gen. It has been confirmed that the 8th Generation Core microarchitecture will still have a 14nm and a whopping of 15% increase boost over the 7th Generation Core i7 chip. According to reports, the new processor will be called "Coffee Lake."

After spending like forever for the 7th Generation "Kaby Lake," Intel finally unveil the chips during the CES 2017 tech convention in January. According to DigitalTrend, just a few weeks after the launching, Intel has teased again the public for another 8th Generation Intel Core processors, the teased revealed on Intel's official twitter account says that the 8th Gen CPUs are on the road for the 2nd half of 2017.

The upcoming Core i7-8000 processor was mentioned during the investors meeting in California last Thursday and the chips revealed will base in Intel's 14nm together with the advance technology it has used with the 7th gen chips. Everyone now has the feeling of confusion as the public has been expecting that Intel will launch three 14nm plus processor in the 2nd half of 2017; the Skylake-X, Kaby Lake-X, the Coffee Lake.

Reports saying that the high end of Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X processors are expected to launch in August following the flagship X299 platform. The 2 Lake-X will be both based on 14nm plus the process node and will be marketed under the Core i7-7000 K-series brand, Trusted Reviews has reported.

The Kaby Lake-X will have a 4 SKUs made available at launch and Skylake-X will have a count of 10. So, the Intel 8th Generation Coffee Laker is expected to arrive in 2018 for the 1st quarter of the year which merely split the Coffee Laker. First is the Coffee Lake-U (low power), Coffee Lake-X, Coffee Lake-S, and the Coffee Lake-H SKUs.

Reports suggest that Intel improved the architectural enhancements of the 7th Generation, Kaby Lake. But Intel certainly won't talk about their 8th Generation that happened revealed through Twitter, Intel claimed that the 8th Generation was only briefly mentioned back in Thursday meeting.

When moving from Skylake to Kaby Lake a 10% performance increased, Kaby Lake to Coffee Lake will have a 15% performance increase. So, more likely that the public will still have to wait for the CeBit tech or Computex convention that will take place later this year. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Girl Meets World' Updates: New Story Arc Teased For Season 4; Michael Jacobs In High Hopes As Another Network Picks Up The Series,

'The Last of Us 2' Major Twist Of Roles, Time Jump Story Arc; Decoded Trailer Suggests 2019 Release Date

'Fire Emblem Heroes' Tips & Tricks On How To Master The New Element And Beat The Heroes In Just One Week

NASA Researchers Created A Silicon Carbide Computer Chip That Won't Burn In Venus

Drone Pollinator Created To Help The Declined Population Of Bees To Pollinate Flowers

TagsIntel's 8th Generation Processor, Intel, Coffee Lake, 7th gen processor

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Girl Meets World spoilers Girl Meets World updates

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More

Anthony Davis to Boston Celtics and DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards.
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]
Magic Johnson Speaks at NBA All-Star Game 2016

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics