Saturday, February 11, 2017

Microsoft's Cortona Upgraded and Will Now Remind You About The Promises You've Made

Feb 11, 2017
Microsoft has built Cortana, a digital assistant especially built into Windows 10 and is available on android and iOS. Recently, Microsoft has upgraded its Cortana added a new feature that would remind the users the promises they have made, it's quite convenient actually if a person is busy, hence a reminder of a promise is much appreciated.

Cortana was first introduced in 2014 where users can ask Cortana to execute almost all kinds of tasks from time, places, or people, searches. Now, Microsoft Cortana has gone further by just analyzing what the user says with their email, Microsoft confirmed the general availability of the suggested reminders.

So, Cortana will automatically search the user's email messages finding any commitments or promises that the users made. VentureBeat reported that users just gonna have to email themselves like "I will be sending some documents to my boss this Saturday" or likely they will be sending someone a promise or commitment like "Will be there next week."

Isn't it amazing, something is keeps telling the almost forgot promises that users made, and reminders are helpful to keep them on track? DigitalTrends reported that the Cortana uses a machine created by Microsoft Research, the learning technology that works swiftly in the background to parse out important information.

This relevant information includes, the tasks, deadlines, promises the users made to his colleague or some personal or important people. Cortana will immediately create a reminder with the pertinent information once she finds the email relevant. In order to use the feature, the user must sign in, given communications consent, then add to Outlook.com, 365 office for both education and business.

Users or Cortana just make sure that their Outlook.com or the office 365 is connected to the reminder feature. But the availability of Microsoft's reminder feature is only limited to the U.S and unfortunately will not work if the email accounts that use weren't Microsoft 

 

 

