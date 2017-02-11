Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

Feb 11, 2017
"Call of Duty" is now finally back to its original theme and combat, as a lot of fans has dismayed over the last year's release of Call of Duty franchise titled "Infinite War." Activision officially stated the game will finally be going back to its roots with this year's release, aiming to win again the hearts of the players.

In a recent conference call, part of the discussion was the performance of the company in the 4th quarter of last year. Activision acknowledged that the last sequel "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" was a mistake taking the story to space as a lot of fans strike the company why they have changed the location.

As per Thomas Tippl, Activision COO stated that the last "Call of Duty" was a high-quality, innovative game but turns out it is underperformed, slayed the company's expectations. The company didn't reach the sales expectation and now, Activision swiftly changes course and will bring back the game back to its root, BGR has reported.

With the statement report released dated December 2016, the sales of last "Call of Duty: Infinite War" in its first month was 50% lower than the "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3." "While the last series wasn't a successful one as we planned, the result allows us to protect the core tenets of our culture that Bobby discussed," Tippl stated.

But the Activision's 2017 "Call of Duty" released is promises to highlight the traditional combat of the series. The current franchise is now being developed by Sledgehammer Games who was said taking the franchise back to its roots again. According to Activision, the production will be focusing more on the next "Call of Duty" as the franchise will be going further into futuristic combat having advanced gadgets and weapons, Games Radar reported.  

"Call of Duty" has remained the top franchise for more than 8 years in North America. Now, Activision is very determined to bring back the glory it had by putting back the characteristics of the game that players loved from the very start, a traditional combat is coming. 

 

 

Tagscall of duty, 2017 Call of Duty, Activision, Call of Duty: Infinite War, Sledgehammer Games

