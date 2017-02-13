Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

By Jose Mari Franz Teves
Feb 13, 2017
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Sunday that All-star forward Kevin Love has been ruled out of Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of soreness and swelling in his left knee. An MRI was conducted as part of the player's evaluation, but a team source said that "we're not discussing that just yet."

Potential Replacements

That is definitely some bad news for the team moving forward, and since Love is scheduled to play in next weekend's All-Star Game, here are some players who could potentially be his replacement if he's forced to miss the event due to the said injury.

Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

It has been a rough season in New York for Carmelo Anthony, between trade rumors, the Phil Jackson dilemma, and all the losing. According to FoxSports, an All-Star nod would be a nice recognition for Anthony, who is still a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end of the floor; he is currently averaging 23.2 points per game this season.

Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls

Dwyane Wade is having a solid statistical season, and if the commissioner selects him in the event that Love needs to be replaced, the decision would also be giving the fans what they want. Wade is a surefire Hall of Famer, who finished second in the fan voting behind Kyrie Irving among guards in the East All-Stars.

Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat

The red-hot Golden State Warriors may have a most impressive record this season at 46-8, but the Miami Heat are currently having the longest winning streak in the league this season at 13. Hassan Whiteside has been a critical part of the team's recent success, who leads the league in rebounding with 14 boards per game while also averaging a career-best 16.8 ppg.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

According to SportsRadio850, the Washington Wizards are 16-3 over their past 19 games, and the play of both John Wall and Bradley Beal is a big reason why. He is currently averaging a career-best 22.3 ppg this season.

