NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

Carmelo Anthony has been surprisingly handling the trade rumors surrounding him. He hasn't avoided the media like Phil Jackson has and, up until last night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been putting up shockingly big numbers for the struggling New York Knicks.

During yesterday's game at the Garden, though, it appeared that the noise and tension may be starting to get to Carmelo's nerves a little bit.

Late in the first half, with the Knicks trailing a huge 64-43 deficit, Carmelo went iso for the team's final possession of the quarter, while hearing a smattering of boos from the crowd. According to SlamOnline, after drawing a foul, Melo waved his finger at the crowd while he shook his head as he went to the line. Following the game, Carmelo was then asked about the booing fans and said that "you are what the back page says you are."

Here's more of what 'Melo said, courtesy of the New York Daily News: "You are what the back page says you are. Fans read and react to whatever they read about you," Anthony said. "I got to get in the gym tomorrow and work on my shot. They won't boo me." Anthony also admitted that the current situation is getting out of hand and is "testing his will," but he is "still keeping it 'Melo':" "I'm still keeping it 'Melo.' I'm still keeping it cool, man.

Carmelo Anthony has also admitted that the current situation that he is in has definitely tested his will. He also said that he has been digging deep within himself just to get through it on a day-to-day basis, as well as figuring out a way to still go and play at a high level every single night.

Anthony closed his statement by saying that he still looks forward towards staying while playing hard and leading this New York Knicks team. It also seems to be making him stronger about going through the whole process.