NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

Fans of the Golden State Warriors will be the delight to know that former Warriors guard and now retired NBA player Stephen Jackson has sometimes smoked marijuana before playing games. Jackson has admitted as much in a recent podcast hosted by actor Michael Rapaport on Friday.

Jackson admits to smoking weed during playing days

"I just gotta be real, you know, it's only a couple games where I smoked before games and I had great games whenever I do," Jackson claimed during the Rapaport Stereo Podcast. "Only been some games where I smoked before a game and was on the bench after three minutes sitting on the sideline.

Advertisement

'Please calm down. This high has to subside' - I then shot three shots that went over the backboard, like, I'm going to be honest, like, 'Ahh, I gotta calm down.'"

Stephen Jackson spilling more beans

According to TheMercuryNews, Jackson has even admitted that then-Warriors head coach Don Nelson knew that he would be smoke before playing. Stephen Jackson has even claimed that he and Nelson have talked about weed almost all the time, while also claiming that Nelson was okay with talking about weed.

Jackson has even Stephen Jackson detailed a road trip where the Warriors were about to play the Jazz when NBA employees drug tested Jackson and former Warriors point guard Baron Davis. He laughed about the time he and Davis went out of the locker room just screaming in excitement after their last 'pink slip' saying they could smoke for the rest of the season.

Stephen Jackson claims weed was secret to Warriors' success

According to ESPN, Jackson also claimed that Don Nelson even gave them high-fives. It was awesome, the fact that he knows what's going on on-and-off the court with his players was great, man. We enjoyed it. That's why we were a great team back then. Stephen Jackson played for the Warriors from 2006-10, including the time when Golden State upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in 2007.