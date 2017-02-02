NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

Just a day after LeBron James publicly called him a "hater" and even dug up some of his personal histories, retire NBA legend and now TNT analyst Charles Barkley says that he stands by his criticism of the Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar player.

Barkley made things very clear

According to ABCNews, Barkley stood by his remarks by stating during the Waddle & Silvy Show on ESPN that he will be sticking with what he said, along with making it clear that he is not going to make this personal, and that James was just being "all whiny" last week.

He also said that he is all good and straightforward, and whatever happens, he is never going to get personal on any NBA player.

What started it all?

Last week, Barkley said James was being "whiny" for publicly and aggressively stating that the Cavs needed to bring in another playmaker.

"Inappropriate. Whiny. All of the above" was Barkley's initial remarks that sparked the beef. "The Cleveland Cavaliers have given him everything he wanted. They even have the highest payroll in NBA history.

They paid J.R Smith last summer because he wanted him. He also wanted Iman Shumpert last summer, so they paid him. They even brought in Kyle Korver. LeBron's the best player in the world. Doesn't he want to compete? He is an amazing player, and they're even the defending champs."

James fires back

According to Yahoo! Sports, James, who was clearly annoyed by Barkley's comments, told ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Monday night that he won't be let Barkley disrespect his legacy like that, and even took some personal shots at the Hall of Famer.

When asked Tuesday if he felt James crossed the line, Barkley said that it was just a case of shooting the messenger and that he had no issues with James' remarks. Barkley even claimed that he was laughing, along with saying James clearly did some homework.

Will the Feud between James and Barkley continue? All remains to be seen in the coming days.